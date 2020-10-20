81 new COVID cases reported

Guam has 81 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 581 tested based on results released Monday evening. That's a positivity rate of 14%.

The 81 cases are part of 218 new cases that were officially reported after testing was conducted from Oct. 16 to 18. Of the total, 137 of these cases were previously reported by the Joint Information Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the breakdown:

• 108 on Oct. 16

• 88 on Oct. 17

• 22 on Oct. 18

The hospitalizations remained in high double-digits.

A total of 68 were hospitalized on Guam as of Monday evening.

Guam Memorial Hospital had 59 COVID patients and 11 were in the intensive care unit. Three needed help breathing on ventilators.

Guam Regional Medical City had five hospitalized patients.

Naval Hospital Guam had four patients and three of them were in the ICU.

The government of Guam has targeted door-to-door testing over the past few days in Yigo and at worksites.

“As the governor stated just last week, our approach is to target COVID-19 where the data says it is most likely to spread – multigenerational households, especially in the north and workplaces. That is why (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) Rapid Engagement Team has conducted enhanced testing in these areas leading to the discovery of over 80 new cases,” said governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin. “It’s our hope that this new approach coupled with increased education and personal responsibility will lead to better results.”

“It should also be noted that COVID-19 infection rates are a lagging indicator, meaning that the net impact of any new approach won’t be felt for another two weeks,” she said.