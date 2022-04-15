81-year-old Malesso' woman found safe 2 days after she went missing

Police Thursday night confirmed an 81-year-old woman from Malesso' has been found safe after she was reported missing Tuesday night.

A member of the community called 911 after finding Carmen Tyquiengco Asanoma at 5:51 p.m., Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said.

She is conscious and responsive, the police spokeswoman said.

Asanoma was assessed and is doing OK, Savella said.

GPD is thankful to the Guam Fire Department and the community for collaborating on their efforts in locating her, Savella said.

Asanoma left her home on Quinene Road in Malesso' sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to her niece and caregiver Lennie Santos.