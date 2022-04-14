81-year-old Malesso woman found safe 2 days after she went missing

Police on Thursday night confirmed an 81-year-old woman has been found safe after she was reported missing Tuesday night.

A member of the community called 911 after finding Carmen Tyquiengco Asanoma at 5:51 p.m., Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said.

She is conscious and responsive, the police spokeswoman said.

Asanoma was found in the Barcinas ranch area of Malesso.

Asanoma was assessed and is doing OK, Savella said. She was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

GPD is thankful to the Guam Fire Department and the community for collaborating on efforts toward locating her, Savella added.

Asanoma left her home, on Quinene Road in Malesso, sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to her niece and caregiver Lennie Santos.