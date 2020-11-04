81st death linked to COVID-19 reported

A 49-year-old man is the 81st Guamanian whose death has been linked to COVID-19.

The man had underlying health conditions that were further compounded by the respiratory illness, according to the Joint Information Center. He died at 11:18 a.m. today at the Guam Memorial Hospital. He was admitted on Oct. 9 and was a known COVID-19 case.

"Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family and friends. May the comfort of our entire community make this mourning process a little less difficult," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "As we lose more of our neighbors to this virus, we must not forget that life is stronger than any destruction of it. Our commitment to ourselves and each other is the only way we can overcome this pandemic. Today, and everyday, make a promise to yourself to do what is necessary and right for our island."

GBHWC crisis hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.