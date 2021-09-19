Hospitalizations continue to increase, going from the high 70s in recent days to 82 on Sunday.

According to the Joint Information Center, preliminary numbers showed Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported a preliminary case count of 94 new cases of COVID-19 from 573 tests conducted on Sept. 18. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Sept. 20.

To date, there have been a total of 13,532 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 179 deaths, 2,696 cases in active isolation, and 10,657 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 36.2.

In the surge last year, hospitalizations increased to more than 100. A situation officials are trying to avoid with a new campaign that would help identify COVID-19 positive cases then administer monoclonal antibody treatment - in the hopes of treating people early on and keeping them out of the hospital.

Department of Public Health and Social Services officials have said three team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be here to administer the treatment at community clinics. They’re expected to arrive this week with the clinic to start soon after they arrive and are set up.

A recent increase in COVID-19 related fatalities categorized as “dead on arrival” has spurred a partnership with mayors to get more people tested. These fatalities have been attributed to a “silent hypoxia”, which occurs when people don’t have enough oxygen but don’t realize it.

Dr. Luis Cruz is featured in a video from Adelup encouraging residents who have COVID-19 or have symptoms of the viral infection to be aware of 5hiw phenomena.

“If you are positive, if you are having flu-like symptoms, don’t wait until you’re having chest pain or shortness of breath because that may be too late. The traditional symptoms of coughs, shortness of breath may not be apparent or people may not have those symptoms but they’re oxygen levels may still be too low and that is what’s causing people … to show up at hospitals dead on arrival. Go get tsted, call your doctor, call 911, we can prevent these dead on arrivals if people seek treatment early.”