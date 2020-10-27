82 new COVID-19 cases; GMH patient count at 78

The government of Guam's Joint Information Center reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 out of 591 tested. That's a 13.8% positivity rate, lower than the previous week's average which was at 15%.

To date, there have been a total of 4,418 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 75 deaths, 1,732 cases in active isolation and 2,611 not in active isolation.

Of the 82 new cases, 26 were identified through contact tracing. Three cases reported recent travel – two from the United States and one from the Philippines and were identified in quarantine.

GMH: 78 hospitalized patients

Guam Memorial Hospital reported 78 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and 15 of the patients were in the intensive care unit. Five patients at GMH were on ventilators to help them breathe.

Guam Regional Medical City had two patients and Naval Hospital Guam had one.

3 GDOE employees test positive

The Guam Department of Education confirmed that three GDOE employees – one each from Finegayan Elementary School, Jose Rios Middle School and Okkodo High School tested positive for COVID-19.

All three cases were identified through contact tracing efforts. GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly.

Areas of the campuses have been cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will continue uninterrupted, according to the Joint Information Center.