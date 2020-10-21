Eighty-two newly confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, according to the Joint Information Center, out of 737 tested. That's an 11% positivity rate, down from 15% a day earlier.

Thirteen patients were identified through contact tracing.

One case reported recent travel from the United States mainland and was identified in quarantine.

As of Oct. 21, there have been 69 COVID-19-related fatalities.

Hospitalizations remain high.

Guam Memorial Hospital has 62 patients. Nine were in the ICU and four need ventilators to breathe.

Guam Regional Medical City has six COVID patients. One is in the ICU.

Naval Hospital Guam has three patients. Two are in the ICU.

Guam has seen 3,968 confirmed and recorded COVID cases since March.

Two more Department of Youth Affairs employees tested positive For COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One of the officers called in sick and has been on leave status. The other officer was identified through contact tracing and tested positive for COVID-19.

Both officers are in home isolation.

On Monday, the Guam Fire Department assisted DYA with disinfecting efforts at the Youth Correctional Facility. At this time, there are no residents at the facility who are displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, JIC stated. DYA personnel were tested today, and results are pending.