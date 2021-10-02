84 new COVID-19 cases; 900-plus residents get booster shot

Preliminary COVID-19 numbers for Friday tests show 84 new cases, according to the Joint Information Center.

Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, the JIC stated. The Saturday night report also noted 57 people are hospitalized, 12 of whom are in the intensive care units and 10 of those patients are on ventilators.

Officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated if they haven't yet. But also, to help avoid getting ill and requiring hospitalization, officials encourage those who are older or have health conditions that increase their vulnerability to the respiratory illness to get a booster shot.

Today, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported a preliminary case count of 84 new cases of COVID-19 from 982 specimens analyzed on Oct. 1.

The JIC reported that 980 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered to eligible residents as either a booster or an additional dose. Also, 13 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered as an additional dose to eligible residents.

Booster Shots are available at the University of Guam Calvo Field House for people who had a normal immune response to the first two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, but because of time, antibody levels are beginning to wane.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only FDA authorized vaccine to administer as a booster. The following groups of people are eligible for a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech if they completed the Pfizer-BioNTech series (first two doses) and it has been 6 months or more since the second dose:

• Anyone age 65+

• Anyone age 18+ with underlying medical conditions

• Anyone 18+ with an elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupation (e.g. healthcare workers, law enforcement, fire, K-12 teachers and support staff, university faculty, daycare employees, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, USPS workers, corrections workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers) or living settings

Residents can make their booster shot appointment at tinyurl.com/vaxguam. Walk-ins are accepted but officials said there is a longer wait time.

On Oct. 1, there were an additional 109 residents who received their first dose in a two-dose series, 18 residents who received their dose in the single-dose series, and an additional 197 residents have become fully vaccinated. To date, a total of 119,929, or 87.99%, of Guam’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. This percentage includes 10,720 fully vaccinated residents between the ages of 12 – 17, and 109,209 fully vaccinated adults.

To date, there have been a total of 15,252 COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths. There are 3,682 people in active isolation. As of Oct. 1, the CAR Score is 25.4, which is still 10 times higher than the 2.5 that officials say is the ideal score for Guam.