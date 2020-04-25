840 aircraft carrier sailors test positive for COVID-19

All of the crew members aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have been tested for COVID-19, and the latest results show 840 sailors have tested positive for the disease, which has affected millions worldwide.

The Navy's latest update states 4,098 sailors have tested negative. A small number of results are still pending, the Navy added.

Of the total cases, 88 sailors have recovered, and 4,234 sailors have moved ashore to Navy facilities on Guam and several hotels on the island under quarantine.

Four sailors were hospitalized at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam as of Friday. That's half of the previous number who required hospitalization.

None of the sailors from the warship are in the Intensive Care Unit, the Navy stated.

The Navy's Seabees and the Air Force RED HORSE builders have been installing tents to accommodate a possible influx of COVID-19 patients on Guam and house the aircraft carrier's ill sailors. The Seabees, with the support of Marines, are building a 150-bed field hospital in the South Finegayan area of Dededo, which is part of military property.

The Theodore Roosevelt suffered the loss of one sailor to COVID-19. Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died from COVID-19 on April 13 at Naval Hospital Guam.