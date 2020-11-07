842 tax refunds, 93 EIP payments to be mailed

The Department of Administration will mail 842 tax refund checks for 2019 this week.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed the checks that total approximately $2.19 million.

The refunds include those that are garnished to repay government debts and those error-free returns that were filed on or before May 6.

Rev and Tax also processed an additional 93 Economic Impact Payment checks totaling $124,566.

In the last 7 months, the agency has processed more than 82,000 EIP program payments totaling $145 million, or approximately 96% of the total funds received from the U.S. Treasury.

In line with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act, or CARES Act, DRT will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31.

Consistent with the IRS, Guam DRT urges all eligible nonfilers to file their Forms EIP-NF as quickly as possible so that they will be able to receive their EIP Program payments.