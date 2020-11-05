84th, 85th COVID-19-related deaths today

Guam’s 84th and 85th COVID-19-related fatalities occurred today, the Joint Information Center stated.

The 84th death occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 12:08 a.m. The patient was an 84-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19.

He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 1 after testing positive upon admission at the Guam Regional Medical City the day prior.

Guam’s 85th COVID-19-related fatality also occurred at GMH at approximately 8:10 a.m. The patient was a 56-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 25 and was a known positive case.

“We cannot know the overwhelming grief of their loss but there can be comfort in knowing that we all grieve together. To their families and friends, you are in the thoughts and prayers of our community, and we send you our condolences and sympathies,” says Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “To the people of Guam, we must not let ourselves be overcome with grief. Instead, let us commit to live our present days wisely and earnestly, to do good by our neighbors and ourselves.”