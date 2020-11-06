Even as the island mourns two more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday, the government of Guam is expected to announce a policy change related to the holiday season.

The governor is expected to announce a call to action that will hopefully make the Christmas season a little brighter, Dr. Felix Cabrera said Thursday night.

“It addresses both Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Cabrera said. “The governor is hoping we can use Thanksgiving to show we can do holidays responsibly, which will allow her to change mitigation efforts ... that will bring joy during the Christmas season to the entire community."

He said the plan falls in line with a conversation held with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. Adams noted Guam is capable of getting the novel coronavirus under control within several weeks if the community is willing.

Cabrera said he has every confidence that Guam can meet the goals the governor will be announcing, saying the data collected in recent weeks shows the numbers are stabilizing and Guam may be "over the peak of this recent wave."

Cabrera said while numbers weren't great for a while, for the past two weeks "we've been rallying."

He attributes this to the Department of Public Health and Social Services' rapid task force, increased and improved messaging about reducing household and workplace transmission, and people taking safety measures more seriously in response to recent hospitalizations and deaths.

"When you look at the trend altogether, our numbers have been improving overall in terms of transmission rates," he said, noting the island has a momentum going and if it continues to take these mitigating actions, a better Christmas season can be in store for the island.

Fatalities

The Joint Information Center stated the 84th death occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at 12:08 a.m. The patient was an 84-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 1 after testing positive upon admission at Guam Regional Medical City the day prior.

Guam’s 85th COVID-19 fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 8:10 a.m. The patient was a 56-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 25 and was a known positive case.

“We cannot know the overwhelming grief of their loss but there can be comfort in knowing that we all grieve together. To their families and friends, you are in the thoughts and prayers of our community, and we send you our condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To the people of Guam, we must not let ourselves be overcome with grief. Instead, let us commit to live our present days wisely and earnestly, to do good by our neighbors and ourselves.”