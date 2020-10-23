85 new COVID-19 cases out of 619 tested

Guam's COVID-19 tally increased by 85 cases Friday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The confirmed cases were out of 619 tested, or a positivity rate of 13.7%, a slight dip from the latest weekly average of 15%.

Guam's total COVID-19 cases have reached 4,141 since the pandemic began in March.

The number of hospitalized patients continued rising. Last night's count was 81, nearly triple the average daily total a month ago and higher than the 78 hospitalized patients the day before and the 71 total two days earlier.

Guam Memorial Hospital had 69 hospitalized patients, and 16 of them were in the intensive care unit. Six GMH patients were on ventilators for breathing support.

Guam Regional Medical City had seven hospitalized COVID patients and none was in the ICU.

Naval Hospital Guam had five hospitalized patients, one of whom was in the ICU.

911 Dispatch Center relocates

On Friday, the Guam Police Department received notice that a civilian support employee assigned to GPD's Police Dispatch had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is currently in home isolation and GPD is working with DPHSS contact tracers and case investigators.

To allow for deep cleaning and sanitizing of the 911 Dispatch Center, Police Dispatch operations will be moved to GPD Headquarters in Tiyan and the Guam Fire Department’s 911 Center will be moved to GFD headquarters in Hagåtña. The temporary relocation of the center will not impact emergency dispatch services, according to the Joint Information Center.

2 additional GHURA employees test positive

Two additional Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority employees have tested positive for COVID-19. This marks GHURA’s third employee to test positive for the virus, and all remain on leave status.

The GHURA office has been deep cleaned and sanitized and cleared for employees to return to work. There will be no disruption in services, JIC stated.