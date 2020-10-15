There are 86 new COVID-19 cases, the Joint Information Center reported on Thursday night.

That increases the total number of active cases on Guam to 1,072. To date, 2,294 people have completed isolation.

Since testing started in March, officials have confirmed 3,427 positive cases. There are 61 COVID-19-related fatalities, according to officials.

Of the total cases, ​3,143 ​are civilians and ​284 ​are military service members.

Of the 86 new cases, 32 were identified through contact tracing. Results from the Rapid Engagement Team’s outreach in Yigo will be reported tomorrow.

CQA Office at Port Authority closed temporarily

The Guam Customs and Quarantine Office located at the Port Authority of Guam will be closed until further notice due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 today.

CQA employees will not return to work until proper sanitization has been completed and cleared for re-entry of employees. CQA is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to conduct contact tracing and testing.

Customers requiring customs clearance will be accommodated at the Air Cargo Customs Terminal located in Tiyan. For more information, call the Cargo Office at 642-0873/74.

SNAP supplemental emergency Allotment issuances for October 2020

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotment for the month of October will be released on Friday, Oct. 16. These benefits will be electronically loaded into the SNAP recipients’ EBT cards, the JIC report stated.

As a reminder, the law authorized the issuance of emergency supplemental benefits to households receiving SNAP up to the maximum allowable SNAP monthly benefit for a household’s size. Calculation is based on the number of eligible household members. Households that already received the maximum benefit for their household’s size will not receive an additional emergency allotment.

For any questions or additional information, please contact the following numbers:

• BES North (Dededo) at (671) 635-7488/635-7484/635-7439/635-7396/635-7429

• BES Central (RAN-Care) at (671) 300-8853/300-8854/300-8850/300-8865

One GDOE worker tests positive for COVID-19

On Thursday, Oct. 15, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that one individual from George Washington High School tested positive for COVID-19. This case was identified through contact tracing efforts. The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Areas of GWHS will be identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. Employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed. Food distribution will continue uninterrupted. Due to ongoing contact tracing, GWHS is postponing next week’s hard copy packet distribution.