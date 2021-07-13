86% of COVID-19 positives are vaccine-eligible but didn't get the shots

Most of those who tested positive for COVID-19 so far this year as well as recent deaths related to the virus, involved individuals who were unvaccinated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said 91% of the COVID-19 cases reported so far this year were not vaccinated.

That means of the 1,075 total reported cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 1 through July 8, there were 984 who were unvaccinated, according to Adelup, based on data from the Office of Epidemiology of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Of those, 843 people, or 86%, were eligible to get vaccinated but haven't gotten the shots, government officials stated.

Recent COVID-19 related deaths also involved individuals who were not vaccinated against the virus, and with underlying conditions, including a 72-year-old female, a 75-year-old male, and a 70-year-old male, based on Joint Information Center reports.

By Monday afternoon, JIC reported 23 more new cases of COVID-19 out of 606 tests performed from July 9 to 11.

New Toyota Corolla

Besides the massive vaccination efforts at the University of Guam, health centers, private clinics, individual homes and other public places, the government also launched the Vax N' Win program to get more people vaccinated for a chance to win a brand new vehicle.

This Wednesday's drawing will have a $21,000 brand new 2021 Toyota Corolla LE as the grand prize, along with a $10,000 cash, and other prizes.

The final drawing will be on July 21, when Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day.

Guam has also opened up the COVID-19 vaccination to American expats living in the Asia-Pacific region as well as foreign vacationers.

CAR Score at 1.2

Of the 23 new cases reported Monday, 12 were identified through contact tracing, and one case was identified in quarantine after traveling to Guam, according to the Joint Information Center.

To date, there have been a total of 8,454 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 141 deaths. There are 101 people in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.2.

As of Monday, a total of 92,590 or 77.13% of adults are fully vaccinated.