87 new cases; total reaches 907

Five more employees at four public schools were among the 87 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 that the Joint Information Center announced Monday.

With the 53 reported on Sunday, the total number of new confirmed cases over the past two days has reached 140, raising Guam's COVID total to 907 since March. Nearly half of the total occurred over the last four weeks.

Here's the latest breakdown on which laboratories reported positive tests from Monday's announcement:

• Department of Public Health and Social Services: 11 positives out of 296 tested

• Naval Health Research Center/Naval Hospital: 17 positives out of 125 tested

• Diagnostic Laboratory Services: 31 positives out of 230 tested

• Guam Memorial Hospital Authority: 15 positives out of 106 tested

• Guam Regional Medical City: 12 positives out of 96 tested

• Private clinics: 1 positive out of 27 tested

The COVID-related death toll increased by two last week to a total of seven since March.

Guam has 472 active cases.

Public schools have 14 total

Of the five new COVID-19 cases that were at Guam Department of Education schools, there was one each at Marcial Sablan Elementary School; Simon Sanchez High School; and John F. Kennedy High School. There were two at Astumbo Middle School.

GDOE now has a total of 14 COVID-19 cases.

Contact tracing efforts are ongoing.

Areas at each of the campuses have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting, JIC stated.

Under the governor's stay-at-home executive order, GDOE employees are teleworking and will not have access to campuses until cleaning has been completed.

2 Port employees

Two more Port Authority of Guam employees were confirmed positive for COVID-19, JIC stated Monday, raising the Port’s total to three employees affected by COVID-19.

The three employees remain in home isolation and their work areas have been deep cleaned, JIC and the Port stated.

Contact tracing and testing for the first two COVID-19 positives are done, which resulted in identifying the third COVID-19 positive through testing, according to JIC.

The Port worked closely with DPHSS to coordinate testing of all employees, identified by immediate contact tracing efforts. To date, 126 Port employees have been tested by the DPHSS, JIC stated.

The Port Authority of Guam remains operational.

Police dispatch relocates

The news of a Guam Fire Department 911 dispatcher testing positive for COVID-19 is now forcing the Guam Police Department’s dispatch operations to move out temporarily.

“Out of an abundance of caution in assuring the safety of all GPD personnel assigned to the Tactical Communications Center, the GPD dispatchers will be relocating to the Dededo Precinct Command. The relocation of GPD Dispatchers will allow personnel to conduct a thorough deep cleanse of all equipment and office space,” a news release from the Joint Information stated.

Officials said there will be no disruption in services to the community.

Mobil station reopens

Mobil Oil Guam Inc. announced its Mobil Airport service station reopened Monday afternoon following a thorough deep cleaning.

"We would like to assure our customers that we have in place a pandemic readiness action plan with precautionary measures in place to protect the health of the service station personnel and customers," Mobil stated. "These measures include the mandatory wearing of face masks by customers and station personnel, separator panel from cashier, regular cleaning of facilities/equipment, and having hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities available at all stations."