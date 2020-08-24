87 new COVID-19 positives

There are 87 new COVID-19 cases confirmed tonight.

That, along with the 104 confirmed cases over the weekend, is enough to push the island to 907 total cases since testing started in March.

That also pushes up the total number of people who have active cases of the virus to 472, for the first time exceeding the number of people who’ve overcome the virus, which is 428.

There are 17 people who are hospitalized, four of whom are in intensive care unit, confirmed Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s press secretary.

Last week, the governor announced two COVID-19 related fatalities, raising that total to seven.

Of the total cases, 764 are civilians and 143 are military.

The breakdown of the past few days follows:

Aug. 21: 65

Aug. 22: 38

Aug. 23: 37 plus