88-year-old man 11th traffic fatality this year

An 88-year-old man died after being hit by a car Monday night in Tamuning.

Romeo Villaverde Gapasangra, 88, was pronounced deceased after an auto-pedestrian traffic collision on Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning on the evening of Oct. 3, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said in a press release.

About 6:22 p.m., patrol officers responded to the collision on Marine Corps Drive near Serenu Avenue in Tamuning. When GPD arrived at the scene, Guam Fire Department personnel were already on location providing medical attention to Gapasangra, who was immediately transported to Guam Memorial Hospital, Savella said in the release.

GPD officers said a gray sedan was driving in the eastbound, outer lane of Marine Corps Drive and struck Gapasangra, who was crossing the street from Serenu Avenue when the collision occurred.

While police were conducting preliminary investigations Monday, GPD initially said the crash was nonfatal. The Highway Patrol Division assumed the investigation and later received information Gapasangra was pronounced dead after the collision, Savella said.

The case remains under investigation.

Gapasangra is the island's 11th traffic fatality this year.

Wusstig crash

Another man was taken to the hospital after an auto-pole collision early Sunday morning. According to Savella, the driver, who has been identified as the sole person in the car, was last known to be in critical condition.

At 3:14 a.m. Sunday the Guam Fire Department responded to reports of a car colliding into a pole on Marine Corps Drive near Wusstig Road in Dededo, GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido said.

While on their way, units were informed the car was on fire and, upon arrival, Guam Police Department officers removed a man from the car. Garrido confirmed the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

CPR was conducted on the man as he was transported to Guam Regional Medical City.

Police are continuing to investigate the Dededo collision and conduct follow-ups regarding the man's condition.