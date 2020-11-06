Another COVID-19-related death was reported on Friday evening but the death occurred on Oct. 21.

The Joint Information Center stated the the death was only officially reported today and it occurred at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam a few weeks ago.

"The official report of this COVID-19-related fatality was received by the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) today. The patient was a 64-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19," JIC stated.

She was admitted to Naval Hospital Guam on Oct. 21 and was a known COVID-19 case, JIC reported.

“Our hearts are heavy with sympathy, and each name of the souls we lost to COVID-19 are inscribed in our thoughts and prayers. To her family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I offer our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “As scripture tells us, we will reap if we do not grow weary. While it may seem there is no end in sight, do not lose hope. If we remain committed to doing what is good and what is right for our island, we will overcome this virus.”

73 new cases

Seventy-three new cases were reported on Friday evening or 11.4% of 637 tested.

Of the 73 new cases, 30 were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 5,077 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 88 deaths, 1,586 cases in active isolation and 3,403 not in active isolation.

Additional DOC officers test positive for COVID-19

In light of recent positive cases among its employees, the Department of Corrections, in coordination with DPHSS, began a mass testing of all employees.

On Nov. 5, 120 DOC officers and civilian staff were tested. The results of this testing yielded 11 positive cases. This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive DOC employees under active isolation to 39. A total of 54 employees have been identified as close contacts and are currently in quarantine.

DOC has adopted a new schedule for officers and civilian staff to ensure operations are not interrupted, and the agency expects some employees to return to work status by next week after completing the required 14-day quarantine period.

Today, 200 inmates and detainees at the Adult Main Facility in Mangilao were tested for COVID-19. The remaining estimated 200 will be tested on Nov. 9.

Inmates and detainees at the Hagåtña Detention Facility will be tested on Nov. 12.

Guam EPA Employee tests positive

On Nov. 6, 2020, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency was notified that an employee at the agency’s administration building tested positive for COVID-19. As part of the agency’s COVID-19 mitigation measures, internal contact tracing efforts began as soon as the employee notified the agency of a positive result. Through these efforts, GEPA has determined that the employee last reported for duty on Nov. 6, 2020 and reported feeling ill midway

through the shift, but did not exhibit symptoms consistent with COVID-19. As a precaution, the employee sought medical attention and did not return to work. The employee is currently in active isolation. Agency personnel identified as close contacts have been instructed to monitor for symptoms and were placed on voluntary home quarantine.

GEPA will work with DPHSS and comply with contact tracing and case investigation. The GEPA administration building will be closed until further notice for deep cleaning and disinfection.

(Daily Post Staff)