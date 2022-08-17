An 89-year-old woman was confirmed to be Guam’s 387th COVID-19-related fatality, the Joint Information Center reported Tuesday afternoon.

The woman died Friday at Guam Regional Medical City. She was fully vaccinated, without a booster shot, and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive July 31 for the coronavirus, JIC stated in its release.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero sent her condolences, along with those of first gentleman Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, to the family, while also encouraging the community to continue protecting themselves against the virus.

“This virus is still present within our community, and we must continue to treat it as such. We all know the basics – wearing your mask, washing your hands and watching our distance," she said. "We also call on everyone eligible to get vaccinated and stay up to date with your booster. Should you test positive for the virus, please check your health care provider and avail of our COVID treatments to get you better faster.”

On Tuesday, 109 new cases of COVID were reported from 1,072 specimens collected the day before.

Fifteen of the cases were reported through the Department of Defense. To date, there have been 56,913 officially reported cases.