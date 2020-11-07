A 68-year-old woman is the island's 89th COVID-19 related fatality.

The woman, who was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 13, had underlying health conditions, according to the Joint Information Center. She died at 1:16 p.m. Saturday.

"This island mourns with another passing to COVID-19. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to those who cherished her," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "This virus is ruthless and is willing to claim more and more members of our community. Wearing our masks, watching our distance, and washing our hands--these simple actions are the best tools we have in this pandemic. We can protect each other. We can save lives."

Officials also reported 36 new positive cases from tests conducted at the Department of Public Health and Social Services. That brings the total number of positive cases to 5,113.

There are 1,622 people in active isolation and 3,402 who have completed active isolation.

Department of Corrections

In light of recent positive cases of COVID-19 among its employees, the Department of Corrections (DOC), in coordination with the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), began mass testing of the prison population.

On Nov. 6, 203 were tested and results yielded 8 positive cases, one male and seven females, all of whom are in isolation. Testing for the remaining DOC population will continue at the Adult Main Facility in Mangilao on Nov. 9 and the Hagåtña Detention Facility on November 12.

3 GDOE employees test positive

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Guam Department of Education received notification that three GDOE employees tested positive for COVID-19. These cases were identified at Tamuning Elementary School, Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School and B.P. Carbullido Elementary School. Two of these cases were identified through contact tracing efforts.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly. Areas of the campuses have been cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.

GBHWC crisis hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.