8th airman tests positive for COVID-19

One more service member on Andersen Air Force Base tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of deployed airmen on Guam who have the disease to eight as of Thursday.

Andersen had one additional service member confirm positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to eight, the base’s 36th Wing Public Affairs Office confirmed.

The airmen are part of a unit that deployed to Guam from the states. They arrived on May 25, and 17 days later, one of them started showing symptoms that were later confirmed to be those from COVID-19.

They were housed at the Guam Reef Hotel upon arrival.

“All service members assigned to the unit remain in isolation at Andersen AFB and under medical observation. We are currently working to test all members of the deployed unit and encourage the community to get tested if they display symptoms,” 36th Wing stated.

1 local case

In the local community, the Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 320 individuals for COVID-19 on Thursday.

One tested positive through DPHSS.

The results include 134 samples from COVID- 19 drive-thru testing at the Senior Center in Santa Rita on Wednesday and 177 samples from testing held at the St. Anthony Church grounds in Tamuning on Thursday.

There have been 193 COVID-19 cases through testing on Guam.

Most of the cases have been released from isolation but there remained 18 active cases. Five Guam residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.