9,200 Moderna vaccines arrive Thursday night

A shipment of 9,200 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrived on Guam on Thursday night.

The Joint Information Center had reported that about 93% of Guam's allotment for December and January — which adds up to 34,300 — only 2,418 remained.

With a busy weekend of vaccination clinics ahead, and private clinics clamoring for more vaccines, the additional doses will allow the Department of Public Health and Social Services to maintain the current momentum of immunization rates, said agency spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

In December through early January, the agency was inoculating a few hundred people a day. With the partnership of the Guam National Guard, the Guam Memorial Hospital, the Department of Education and the private hospital and clinics, there have been as many as 1,300 Guamanians getting vaccinated in a day.

Carrera noted Thursday night's shipment is the island's allotment of Moderna for the month of February. DPHSS is now awaiting the Prizer-BioNTech vaccines. Guam gets a total of about 17,200 vaccine doses this month.

Officials had asked for 40,000 vaccines but it's unclear whether that request will be approved.