$9.7M in unemployment aid to hit banks this week

An additional $9.7 million in unemployment aid is expected to hit Guam banks later this week, according to Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

The funds will cover initial cleared claims filed through July 17, he said, along with weekly cleared claims.

About 37,000 Guam workers have been laid off or furloughed, or had work hours reduced as a direct result of the pandemic. The crisis has worsened in recent weeks with a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, causing Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to declare Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and impose a lockdown with the highest level of restrictions on community activity.

The number of affected workers is based on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program reporting of 2,000-plus employers.

As of Sunday, Guam had 54,873 unemployment claims, according to Guam DOL special projects coordinator Hannah Cho.

The difference between employer-reported workers' unemployment and the PUA claims filed is a result of fraudulent claims, mainly from outside Guam, and claims filed by self-employed individuals.

During PCOR1, satellite PUA centers at libraries are closed for in-person consultation, but will reopen once PCOR2 is declared. The PUA call center is not open for in-person assistance either.

PUA customer representatives, however, will continue to contact claimants who had appointments prior to PCOR1. Those who had an appointment and have not been contacted are asked to call 311, option 6.

The latest $9.7 million payout is the second batch of unemployment benefit payments using the second allotment of $185 million from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Guam Labor exhausted the first allotment of $276 million, and it has requested a third allotment.

Meanwhile, PUA claimants who received their initial paper checks were able to cash their checks when banks and other financial institutions reopened on Friday.

$400 weekly lost wages

Dell'Isola on Sunday also said Guam Labor's draft application for the island to take advantage of the $400 weekly lost wages assistance program under President Trump's executive order, is under review. The deadline for submission is Sept. 10.

Under the lost wages assistance program, 75% of the benefit will be funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 25% will be paid by the states and territories. This means Guam shoulders $100 while FEMA covers $300 for each eligible worker, per week.

The program covers only three weeks with different eligibility requirements. Guam anticipates about 22,000 workers will be eligible.

"We are waiting for a form from local FEMA to include with the application," Dell'Isola said. He added that he hopes Guam DOL will be able to submit the application in the "next few days."