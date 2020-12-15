9,800 toys collected for Toys for Tots

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the community from doing its part to help bring cheer to children in need this holiday season.

Officials from the Toys for Tots campaign collected donations dropped off at dozens of sites set up across the island.

Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz transferred all donated toys to its charitable partners, officially concluding the 2020 Toys for Tots campaign on Guam.

With the help and support of partners and contributors, more than 9,800 toys were collected on Guam this year and will be going to children in need while also contributing over $74,000 to various stores across Guam, according to the Marine Corps.

“Despite the pandemic, our campaign was able to raise 9,817 toys with all the overwhelming support we received from the local community, our partners and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation,” said Col. Bradley Magrath, commanding officer of the Marine base.

“We want to thank all our partners, volunteers and anyone who was able to contribute to the campaign. Their selflessness, charity and dedication to the community ensured the success of the Toys for Tots campaign.”

Last year more than 8,100 toys were collected on Guam and more than 2,100 in the Northern Marianas. The toys were gifted to more than 5,300 children in Guam, Saipan, Rota and Tinian.

The Marines partnered with the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, and Matson along with various other government entities, nongovernmental organizations, and local businesses for toy collections, awareness, and distribution.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, the local community has continued to support the Toys for Tots campaign by generously donating ... toys and spreading joy and hope,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. A. J. Ramos, communication strategy and operations officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. “To prevent and mitigate COVID-19, we have had to limit many public engagements with the local community. However, the Toys for Tots Foundation has provided additional support to the campaign by providing supplemental funds for us to purchase more toys to distribute.”

The campaign ended last week.

“If anyone would still like to donate toys after our deadline, they can contact the Salvation Army or Catholic Social Service to make contributions directly to them,” he said.

Officials said the 73-year national charitable program is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.