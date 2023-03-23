$9.9M in tax refunds paid out

On March 20, the Department of Revenue and Taxation processed 3,606 individual tax refund payments totaling $9,989,889 for tax year 2022 and prior error-free returns for returns filed on, or before, Feb. 8, according to a release from the Office of the Governor. The Department of Administration mailed tax refund checks or paid tax refunds by direct deposit.

Refunds paid this week total 3,606, of which 3,550, or 98%, were for early filers for tax year 2022.

Refunds paid fiscal year-to-date total 16,954, and, according to Adelup, 82% of this batch covered early filers for tax year 2022.

Refunds continue to be paid weekly, the governor's office stated.

“Due to the surge in the volume of returns filed daily ahead of the filing deadline for tax year 2022, turnaround time will continue to fluctuate between 3 to 6 weeks,” Adelup added.

Individuals receiving payment by direct deposit will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds.

For more information or questions, contact the DRT call center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the “Contact Us” section on myguamtax.com or emailing pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.