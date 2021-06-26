9 beaches deemed unsafe for swimming

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency deemed nine beaches as polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards after the results of 43 samples taken the week of June 23 were released Friday.

The following beaches are not safe for recreational activities:

• Agat: Bangi Beach; North of Agat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek; Togcha Beach - Namo;

• Asan: Asan Bay Beach;

• Chalan Pago: Pago Bay;

• Hagåtña: Hagåtña Bayside Park; Hagåtña Channel - Outrigger Ramp;

• Merizo: Merizo Pier - Mamaon Channel; and

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

There is no jellyfish advisory listed for the weekend of July 3-5.

Information was provided in a press release.

(Daily Post Staff)