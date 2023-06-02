9 complaints of price gouging, AG says

The Office of the Attorney General received nine formal complaints of price gouging during Typhoon Mawar.

After the declaration of Condition of Readiness 2 during the approach of Typhoon Mawar, Attorney General Douglas Moylan not only reminded the community price gouging is prohibited by law, but also that his office would be receiving complaints.

In the past week, Moylan announced publicly one of the complaints his office received was related to prices of airfare by United Airlines, which appeared to have raised prices "in excess of 600%."

United, however, promptly replied that an IT error on the company website led to the increased prices of about $8,000.

On Friday, The Guam Daily Post inquired with Moylan about other complaints or investigations of price gouging.

"I was told yesterday that there was nine formal complaints," said Moylan, who added he will be preparing a report that would provide more details on the alleged price gouging.

Moylan did share that one of the complaints was related to the prices of water at Pay-Less Supermarkets.

"Pay-Less had several complaints on their water, and we even have photos of what the prices were being charged," Moylan said, before adding that some photos showed a case of water was being sold for $16, while another complaint that came in showed a case was being sold for $34.

Although Moylan said the Consumer Protection Division continues to work on verifying the complaints and has the power to subpoena records, he is taking a "measured approach."

"We're trying to take a measured approach, listening to the merchants, having them explain what happened. ... They'll have to prove what the price was before and what the price was after, before COR 2 was declared," Moylan said. He said his office received a response from Pay-Less personnel and was expecting to meet with them Friday.

United

In terms of the United Airlines investigation, Moylan explained there were no airline tickets purchased at the increased price, which was his primary concern when communicating with the airline.

He also explained the IT error was a result of United not having direct flights to Guam and the company's computers getting prices from different airlines.

"Because they didn't have a direct flight to Guam, their computer was getting the prices from everybody else around it to get into Guam through different route, and that's why they were saying the prices were so high, which seems reasonable and understandable," Moylan said.

Since Moylan's investigation, United Airlines stated it has resolved the error.

Statute

Moylan said the AG's office will continue to receive price-gouging complaints, despite saying the current law was "a bit weak."

According to Guam law, price-gouging violators can be subject to penalties that include "three times the gross profits or five times the amount of overcharges, whichever is greater."

"The law is a bit weak, I think, on the remedies, ... and I would welcome the Legislature to look at increasing either the fine or potential criminality depending on the type of price gouging that would be going on," said Moylan.

"It's a 'cat and mouse game' ... to catch them and be able to prove it is one thing, ... but when you do catch somebody that actually did it is just a slap on the wrist," the second-term AG added.