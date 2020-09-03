9 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in ICU

There are nine patients at the Guam Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit who are on ventilators.

They’re among the 45 COVID-19 patients who currently are being treated at the island's only public hospital, confirmed Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor’s spokeswoman. The governor also designated GMH as the COVID-19 facility.

The increasing number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization and intensive care is testing the hospital's capacity.

GMH administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas has said the hospital has continued to make adjustments to increase capacity for COVID-19 patients.

In a recent update on bed capacity, she said the intensive care unit has five beds but when ventilators, which take up a lot of space, are used the room is limited to four patients.

In what’s called COVID-Care 3, there are 17 beds.

In the telemetry unit, of COVID-Care 4, which has ICU capacity, there are 26 beds.

The emergency rooms and intake areas also have additional beds for those patients who walk in and are either already confirmed to have the virus or are being tested for it.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, a member of the governor’s physician advisory group, has projected Guam’s hospitalization rate for COVID-19 cases could spike to more than 200 patients by next week if the current rate of new cases continues.

Guam, over the last few weeks, has seen anywhere from 45 to 105 new COVID-19 cases daily.

As of yesterday, Guam had 828 people in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.