9 COVID-19-related fatalities reported; officials urge residents to monitor for emergency warning signs

There have been nine more people whose deaths were linked to COVID-19, raising Guam’s total to 168.

Officials said five were dead upon arrival.

“Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19 and seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you are experiencing any .. warning signs of COVID-19,” the Joint Information Center stated. Warning signs include:

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion

• Inability to wake or stay awake

• Bluish lips or face

The Joint Information Center stated that the nine COVID-related fatalities were reported last week and over the weekend:

• The 160th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 4. The patient was an 81-year-old male, unvaccinated with unknown underlying health conditions who had tested positive the day he died.

• The 161st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 9. The patient was a 95-year-old male, unvaccinated with known underlying health conditions and was a known positive case.

• The 162nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 10. The patient was a 77-year-old male, unvaccinated with known underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 that same day.

• The 163rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the GRMC on Sept. 10. The patient was a 68-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who was admitted on August 30, 2021 and was a known positive case.

• The 164th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 10. The patient was a 55-year-old male, unvaccinated with known underlying health conditions who tested positive on Aug. 30.

• The 165th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 11. The patient was a 56-year-old male, unvaccinated with unknown underlying health conditions and tested positive on Sept. 9.

• The 166th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 11. The patient was a 29-year-old male, unvaccinated with unknown underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 that same day.

• The 167th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on Sept. 11. The patient was an 80-year-old female, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions.

• The 168th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Sept. 12. The patient was a 62-year-old male, vaccinated, with unknown underlying health conditions.

“As we grieve more loss within our community, we are reminded of the challenges and tragedy that we continue to face,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We may be overcome with hopelessness and despair during these times of uncertainty, but what is certain is the history of our people–and how time and time again we find our resiliency, and forge ahead to do everything we can protect ourselves and those we love.”

Officials said residents should watch for signs of COVID-19 including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and/or diarrhea.

They urge residents to get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. While waiting for test results, you should stay away from others, including staying apart from those living in your household.

There currently are 73 people hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 44 are not vaccinated. The hospital census as of 6 p.m. Monday:

• GMH: 39 - of whom five are in the intensive care unit with two requiring a ventilator

• GRMC: 29 - of whom two are in the ICU and requiring a ventilator

• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam: 5 - of whom two are in the ICU. Neither are on a ventilator.

New cases

From the Sept. 11-13 there were a total of 326 new COVID-19 cases. Official case counts for the past weekend results are as follows:

• Sept. 11: 151 of 2,419 test positive for COVID-19 (67 cases previously reported). Sixty-nine (69) cases were identified through contact tracing.

• Sept. 12: 145 of 1,017 test positive for COVID-19 (85 cases previously reported). Seventy-four (74) cases were identified through contact tracing. Four (4) cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

• Sept. 13: 30 confirmed cases of 261 tests performed the previous day.

There are now 1,822 people in active isolation.

To date, there have been a total of 12,553 officially reported cases of COVID-19.

The CAR Score is 37.2.