9 gas stations open Sunday

At least nine gas stations will be open Sunday, as local companies continue efforts to expand the available locations for fuel - a sorely-needed commodity for a typhoon-ravaged island.

Guam residents have been waiting hours, in lines that stretch for miles for the past two days - many using precious fuel only to be turned away without any warning.

The lack of available pumps to meet post-Typhoon Mawar demand, is not due to there not being enough gas to go around, according to the Joint Information Center.

“There is an adequate supply of fuel for the island,” JIC stated. “Fuel companies, Mobil and Shell IP&E, are working together to get more stations online by tomorrow,” a JIC release issued Saturday evening stated.

According to the information center, four Mobil stations, located in East Hagåtña, near the airport, Maite and Liguan will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Shell IP&E stations will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the following locations: Hagåtña, Harmon, near the Micronesia Mall, NCS and Tiyan. The Shell station in Chalan Pago will be open for diesel only.

The Guam Daily Post requested information for 76/Circle K stations from both JIC and a company representative. No responses were available as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

“More stations will be announced shortly,” JIC stated in its release. “The community is reminded to be courteous and orderly when lining up for fuel.”