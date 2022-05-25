9 GCC students inducted into honor society

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducted nine new members to the Guam Community College Beta Beta Xi chapter, the college stated in a press release.

Jennette Yara, Michanah Udui, Amista Mariana Lujan, Nora Jean Mafnas, Arlene Duenas, Paris Jean Blas, Odaesha Benavente, Katrina Lupera and Irish Joy Elca were inducted in a ceremony held May 21 at the college's Mangilao campus.

PTK Honor Society recognizes students who perform with academic excellence and provides opportunities for all college students to grow as scholars and leaders while pursuing college degrees or credentials.

The outgoing chapter officers for the last academic year are Verlyne Mersbang, president; Amorlynn Mesa, vice president; Irish Joy Elca, treasurer; Kevin Jun, secretary; and Amista Mariana Lujan, public relations officer; and Mae Anne Laxamana, the Pacific region officer.

The PTK Honor Society is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. It is the largest honor society in higher education with 1,285 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States, Canada, Germany, the Republic of Palau, Peru, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the British Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates, and U.S. territorial possessions. More than 3 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 134,000 students inducted annually.