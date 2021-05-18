Nine employees of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority have completed the Guam Registered Apprenticeship Program at Guam Community College, improving and expanding their skill sets in the process.

They graduated last week during a ceremony at the Sinajana Mayor's Office.

Seven of the employees completed the office manager services program and two completed the building maintenance and repairer program.

With the graduation, the total number of GHURA employees who have completed the program is up to 27 - 14 in the building maintenance repairer program, 12 in the officer manager services program and one in the electrical program.

"I am so proud of my nine apprentices who committed many hours of their personal time to obtain this nationally recognized certification. It is not easy to have a full-time job at GHURA, in most cases raise a family, and then take courses during your personal time with the goal of doing better in your respective professional capacities," GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna stated in a release.

"In most instances, it takes 2 years to complete the apprenticeship program. This type of commitment is indicative of the work culture here at the housing authority. I want to personally thank my team for their dedication but just as important the families for allowing their loved ones to go to school with the hope of a better future," he added.