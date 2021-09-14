9 more deaths linked to COVID-19

Eight people died this weekend and one death earlier this month was just recently reclassified.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a press conference Monday, raised the alarm about an increasing number of "dead on arrivals."

The governor, however, ruled out another lockdown at this point, saying the current restrictions, such as a restriction on the unvaccinated from dining in at restaurants and social gathering limits, are working.

Five of the nine additional fatalities were pronounced "dead on arrival" at the hospital, based on the Joint Information Center's report:

The 160th death occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 4. The patient was an 81-year-old man, unvaccinated with unknown underlying health conditions who tested positive on that day.

The 161st death occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 9. The patient was a 95-year-old man, unvaccinated with known underlying health conditions, and was a known positive case.

162nd fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 10. The patient was a 77-year-old man, unvaccinated with known underlying health conditions and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 10.

The 163rd death occurred at GRMC on Sept. 10. The patient was a 68-year-old woman, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She was admitted on Aug. 30 and was a known positive case.

The 164th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 10. The patient was a 55-year-old man, unvaccinated, with known underlying health conditions who tested positive on Aug. 30.

The 165th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 11. The patient was a 56-year-old man, unvaccinated, with unknown underlying health conditions who tested positive on Sept. 9.

The 166th fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Sept. 11. The patient was a 29-year-old man, unvaccinated, with unknown underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 11.

The 167th death occurred at GRMC on Sept. 11. The patient was an 80-year-old woman, unvaccinated who had underlying health conditions.

168th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Sept. 12. The patient was a 62-year-old man, vaccinated, with unknown underlying health conditions.

"As we grieve more loss within our community, we are reminded of the challenges and tragedy that we continue to face," the governor said in a statement late Monday night. "We may be overcome with hopelessness and despair during these times of uncertainty, but what is certain is the history of our people – and how time and time again we find our resiliency and forge ahead to do everything we can protect ourselves and those we love."

'Very concerning'

Hours earlier, during a press conference, the governor said the continued surge in new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths are "very concerning and alarming," especially with more than half of recent deaths declared "dead on arrival."

"That means our medics, our first-line responders, are called to the homes of people who have been found lifeless, and breathless, all COVID unvaccinated patients," the governor said.

Medical doctors and the governor said the delta variant is two times more contagious than the previous variants, and it's spreading faster.

Closer look

Of the 168 COVID-19 related deaths since March last year, 42 died this year, said Dr. Ann Pobutsy, territorial epidemiologist with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

During the ongoing surge, there have been 26 COVID-19 related deaths, she said.

More than half were dead on arrival

As of Monday afternoon, 14 of the 26 were "dead on arrival," she said.

Of the 42 deaths this year, four have been fully vaccinated, Pobutsky said at the press conference. Two of those had "multiple, severe comorbidities," she said.

Get vaccinated

The governor and the doctors said being fully vaccinated, and the wearing of masks, social distancing and the proper washing of hands remain the best things people can do to protect themselves and other people from COVID-19.

And more people have been heeding the call.

Joe Santos, 64, said he was initially not convinced that the vaccines would help so he didn't get vaccinated. His view changed during the surge that started in July.

"I got scared," he said, after he got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday at the University of Guam.

The Army veteran said he got his first dose in August when the delta variant was already widely spreading in the community.

Pearl Aguon brought her 12-year-old child to UOG also on Monday to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, concerned about the health of the whole family.

"Besides four kids, two of them still not qualified to get vaccinated, I am also taking care of my elderly dad," she said.

Nearly 83% of Guam residents who are at least 12 years old have been immunized against COVID-19.

Pobutsky said the vast majority of COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated.

From Aug. 8 through Sept. 8, about 30% to 35% of the new COVID-19 positive cases were "breakthrough cases," or among those who have been vaccinated, compared to only 27% since the start of the year.

Unvaccinated

From the start of the year and during the Aug. 8 to Sept. 8 period, the age groups with the largest number of infections were 18- to 39-year-olds, followed by those ages 40 to 59.

The 18- to 39-year-old bracket also remains as the highest unvaccinated among age groups, Pobutsky said.

Pobutsky said during the surge, there have been a huge number of hospitalizations "but we're not seeing the same numbers in the ICU, which is suggesting that the vaccination is protecting people."

"It's called herd protection. We don't have herd immunity under delta. That's suggesting that even though a number of people have been hospitalized, they’re not all in the ICU," she said.

Breathing difficulties

State Surgeon Dr. Michael Cruz, Dr. Alexander "Beau" Wielaard, chief medical officer for the Guam Regional Medical City, and Dr. Joleen Aguon, Guam Memorial Hospital COVID-19 medical director, asked residents to closely monitor family members who have difficulty breathing.

They said residents should get medical care once their oxygen level falls below 95%. They recommended that each household get a pulse oximeter that measures the oxygen level.

That's because there have been several cases in which people didn't have an idea that their oxygen levels were already critically low until they started feeling short of breath.

"I feel that a lot of these patients who are coming in dead on arrival have a lot to do with, they might have something called silent hypoxia," Aguon, of GMH, said.

Cruz said if anyone thinks they just had the flu, "maybe not."

"You need to go and see the doctor and if you don't have an O2 saturation or pulse oximeter, get one because by the time you’re having have a shortness of breath, it may be too late," he said.

Wielaard said as a medical doctor, one of the things that result in COVID-19 hospitalization is "difficulty breathing."

Treatment is working

Wielaard said that the monoclonal antibody treatment, which has been available on Guam, has proven to be preventing most COVID-19 positive individuals with symptoms and with a higher risk of deteriorating, from being actually hospitalized.

The governor said Guam has requested more treatment supplies, including 500 as of Sept. 2, and was assured that they would arrive on time.

"As far as supply, we are getting them. We are able to provide the infusion," she said.

Wielaard said GRMC is able to provide the antibody treatment to around 20 patients a day, while Aguon said GMH has been able to do so for around 10 patients a day or more than 90 so far.

Cruz said with the current limited supply of Regen-COV, Guam is re-stratifying or prioritizing the supply for those who: are symptomatic and tested COVID-19-positive, and unvaccinated.

"At some point, when we get enough of the Regen-COV, we will also start offering to those close exposure, even asymptomatic," he said.

As to the hospital beds, Wielaard said GRMC is "certainly in crisis."

"I don't want to sugarcoat that at all," he said, but added that the teamwork enabled GRMC to still accommodate more patients, whether COVID-19 related or not.

GMH is also "always open to more help," Aguon said.