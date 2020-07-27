Nine new COVID-19 cases for Guam brings total to 346, according to the Joint Information Center.

With more than 20,000 people tested since March, the infection rate is at 1.6%.

Five COVID-19 cases tested positive at the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Three cases tested positive at Guam Memorial Hospital Authority. One confirmed case was tested in Arizona and was notified of the test result upon arrival in Guam, the JIC reported.

Out of the nine confirmed cases, seven reported recent travel to the continental United States. Six cases were identified in a government quarantine facility.

To date, there have been a total of ​346​ confirmed cases of COVID-19 with ​5​ deaths, ​291 released from isolation, and ​50 ​active cases. Of those cases, ​297 are classified as civilians​ and 49 are military service members​.