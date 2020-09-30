Nine children were removed from their home – a semi-tin wooden structure surrounded by trash and animal carcasses – and their parents charged with child abuse as a misdemeanor.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam, social workers were alerted to the issue by a concerned citizen in Talofofo. A girl, age 15, had come around the citizen's home asking for food and money. The reporting citizen said the house was in "deplorable condition," documents state.

A social worker went to the home and "observed the house to be a semi-tin wooden structure with no doors or windows," documents state.

"Trash was all around the side of the house as well as dead animal carcasses," documents state.

The social worker asked to speak with the children and their mom, Karla Renae Garrido, who refused, documents state. The social worker filed a report with the Guam Police Department.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers assigned to the Southern Precinct Command responded to the complaint and conducted a welfare check at the Talofofo home.

Police interviewed and then arrested the parents who were identified as Garrido, 31, and Gus Blas Alberto, 37.

The couple were arrested and charged with child abuse. Garrido also had an outstanding warrant of arrest.