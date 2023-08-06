A mother is grateful for the opportunity a workshop provided for her 9-year-old son and the relationship skills it has fostered in her child.

The Bureau of Women’s Affairs' Empower workshop session on Friday created a safe space for youths ages 8-12 to learn about personal well-being, proper relationship development, health and nutrition through fun and age-appropriate activities that engaged them and taught them to be able to protect themselves and make good relationship choices.

“It was an opportunity for him to do something for the summer, and from what I knew about what the program was … I thought he might enjoy it,” said Evonnie Hocog.

When The Guam Daily Post spoke with Evonnie Hocog and her son, Evander Hocog, he had one more day before completing the summer workshop.

“I learned about sexuality and the second day I learned about unhealthy and healthy relationships and the third day I learned about how to calm yourself down and the fourth day I learned about drugs,” Evander Hocog said.

He was most interested in learning about unhealthy and healthy relationships.

“Because it taught me what to do in relationships and what not to do,” Evander Hocog said.

Based on a curriculum written by Timmy De La Cruz and Lisa Linda Natividad – Navigating Personal Wellbeing & Sexuality: A Facilitator's Guide for Working with Chuukese and CHamoru Communities – the facilitators spent a week with kids, and they had culture-based conversations that some parents may shy away from.

“It's something new that hardly comes up. Discussions that are not, like, normal discussions that we would have when you ask what did you learn or what is the reflection. The instructor is able to get the kids' attention with what they’re trying to teach them, and (Evander) was able to understand it,” Evonnie Hocog said.

The facilitators used legends, like the story of the flame tree, to help the youth open up about sexuality and relationships, which can be difficult or uncomfortable to talk about.

“In this day and age a lot of things are happening, and there’s a lot of things we don’t share with people or we just keep within in the household or to ourselves. ... Kids should have information on how to share it and who to share it with,” Evonnie Hocog said.