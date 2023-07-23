90-day suspension for Toy's Tavern ends

The 90-day suspension for a Tamuning bar imposed after a series of violations earlier this year has ended.

On Wednesday, the Alcohol Beverage Control Board met for the first time in two months – Typhoon Mawar postponed its June meeting – and board members discussed the end of Toy's Tavern's 90-day suspension.

In April, Toy's Tavern was brought to the attention of the board for several violations, primarily because the bar was staying open past 2 a.m.

Craig Camacho, compliance supervisor, said at the time that not only did his team conduct operations in which the bar stayed open until 2:30 a.m., but that in March, the after-hours operations were brought to the attention of the Guam Police Department.

The bar's owner, Dareem Potter, also appeared at the April meeting. Potter said he understood these were “gross violations” and pleaded to be given one more chance by the board.

The board suspended Toy's Tavern operations for 90 days. Potter was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine. In addition, Camacho and his team seized the alcohol at Toy's Tavern, to be held throughout the suspension period.

In the Wednesday meeting, Camacho told the board the suspension ended July 18.

“We relinquished custody of the seized alcoholic beverages back to Mr. Potter and we removed the suspension signs,” Camacho explained. “Of course, I did have a briefing with him about compliance and moving forward. … His first offense was a very big first offense so we're not looking forward to a second.”

The board's chair, Elizabeth Fisher, thanked Camacho and his team for their work and said she hoped the Toy's Tavern suspension will help send a message to others.

“I wish (Potter) all the best and hopefully this will resonate with other establishments,” Fisher said.