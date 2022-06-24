Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III on Wednesday sentenced Kristopher Derek Kaneshiro to three months in prison for attacking a woman known to him.

Kaneshiro also must stay away from the victim at all times and must serve a three-year probation term, the attorney general's office stated.

Kaneshiro kicked and punched the victim after drinking heavily at a family party, according to the AG's office.

Police officers noted extensive bruising on the victim's body.

Kaneshiro was convicted of family violence as a third-degree felony and two counts of family violence as a misdemeanor.

He was 32 at the time of his arrest in March 2021.

Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le argued for a nine-month prison sentence. The victim did not have a prior criminal record, according to the AG's office.

The victim testified at sentencing that time behind bars was the only way to prevent Kaneshiro from attacking someone else.

“I am thankful our victim was brave enough to come forward and tell the defendant directly how that night has affected her. Today was an important one for the defendant’s resolution of his case, but today was an equally important day for his victim: for beginning to find closure from the trauma Mr. Kaneshiro inflicted on her. Each and every day of the 90-day sentence matters,” Le said Wednesday.