About 90 employees with the Guam Department of Education have contracted COVID-19 as of Friday.

"Even though we're recording the numbers of these employees and the school they're associated with, we also are finding that these are employees who some of them may not have been on campus in the last month, ... but we report them anyway just to be consistent in how we're informing the community on the impact on DOE," Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

Many employees are teleworking at the moment but some teachers are reporting to work on campus because they prefer to be in their classrooms to teach, he said. While GDOE is allowing employees on campus, teachers go directly to classrooms and leave directly as a safety precaution, Fernandez said.

Friday food distributions see more staff in schools but the vast majority, if not all, of the positive cases come from contracts outside of GDOE, rather than spread within the schools, Fernandez said.

If a COVID-19-positive employee was on campus recently, then the department goes through deep cleaning and disinfecting procedures, he added.

There have been deaths within the GDOE community, however. Fernandez said he is aware of COVID-19-related fatalities among retired educators and relatives of employees, but he isn't aware of any current employees who have died.

With the island still under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, schools have yet to open for face-to-face instruction and GDOE doesn't anticipate doing so until January at the earliest.

Opening will also depend heavily on risk levels. The department is using a reopening dashboard to guide its actions toward opening schools again. The dashboard is essentially a risk assessment detailing the potential for transmission in schools based on factors on the overall COVID-19 situation in the community.

The dashboard will be shared on the GDOE social media pages every Friday.