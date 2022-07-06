A 15-year-old girl will have to live the rest of her life with the traumatic memories of a childhood where she was drugged, repeatedly raped, and forced to give her son up for adoption.

The man who raped her, Rinext Riosen, 41, will spend the next 90 years in prison for the crime.

The girl was 12 when she gave birth to a baby boy.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Even though your defense attorney stated that the victim said the birth of her son was one of the best things to happen to her, this was imposed on her without her consent,” said Superior Court Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena during Riosen's sentencing on Wednesday.

Riosen, now a level-one sex offender, was convicted of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for engaging in sexual penetration with a minor under 14 years of age, each with a special allegation of victimizing someone who is vulnerable.

He asked the court for leniency.

“I would like to ask the court if they can give me a chance,” said Riosen, through a Chuukese interpreter. “I would like to ask for less years.”

Prosecuting attorney Sean Brown asked the court that Riosen serve either the 90 years or three life sentences.

“She was molested for so long at such a young age that she eventually conceived a child,” Brown said. “She’ll be dealing with this impact for the rest of her life.”

He also told the court a long incarceration is the answer in this case, arguing that Riosen blamed the victim for getting pregnant.

“How could it possibly be an 11-year-old girl’s fault that she got pregnant?” he said.

It was said in court that the child now lives with a new family in New Jersey.

Complaint

In May 2019, Guam police arrested Riosen after they responded to a criminal sexual conduct complaint at a central middle school.

Officers spoke with the girl, who said that in November or December 2018, she arrived at her family's apartment after school. She said she saw Riosen outside with friends. While inside, she saw a glass with what she thought was water and drank it. Soon after, she felt tired and fell asleep in her bedroom, court documents state.

When she awoke several hours later, she found her school shorts down past her knees and felt pain in her private parts. She did not mention the incident to anyone.

In April 2019, Riosen approached the girl in her apartment and told her not to tell her mom that he was the one who made her pregnant, documents state.

According to Post files, Riosen was convicted in 2010 of disorderly conduct.