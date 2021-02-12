900-plus referrals to CPS were backlogged

More than 900 referrals to Child Protective Services hadn't been acted upon for more than a year.

"The backlog was initially reported by the former CPS administrator as being over 800 referrals. This number was quite high when you consider that she reported receiving 1,142 referrals in FY2020," said Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan. Fiscal 2020 ran from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020.

Brennan noted that the tally on the number of backlogged cases increased to more than 900 when she calculated the number of referrals that weren't investigated in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which was October 2020 through December 2020.

"This appears to have been a longstanding issue, worsened by the pandemic," she stated.

On Jan. 22, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order 2021-02 that moved CPS from the Department of Public Health and Social Services to DYA.

The executive order came after the Catholic Social Service reported that a number of cases that had been referred, some multiple times over months, out of the homeless shelter in Maite, hadn't been acted upon. CSS officials raised concerns about situations that children couldn't leave because CPS, which is severely understaffed, hadn't been able to send anyone to investigate and potentially pull the children from the situation.

Brennan, whose team stepped in to assist CPS on Jan. 25, explained that CPS comprises multiple sections. She said four specific sections are the ones that "have been overwhelmed for decades because of the complex nature of the work, high turnover rates and burnout."

The four sections with limited staffing are:

• Intake - one social worker

• Crisis Unit - three social workers

• Investigations Unit - five social workers

• Case Management Unit - five social workers

"Presently CPS has 16 vacancies, (that's) more than they have warm bodies to manage these cases," she stated. "Even with a full complement of bodies, it is clear that proper onboarding, updated SOPs, supervisory support and guidance, and an inventory of community resources be available to social workers working in this field."

'Moving at a good pace'

DYA has brought in CPS counterparts in the form of an administrator, one social services supervisor I and four social workers to work in tandem with CPS, Brennan stated.

In addition, they organized a group of CPS retirees who are helping to vet outstanding referrals.

"Their experience and institutional knowledge have helped to expedite this process," she added.

Brennan noted that her team has briefed CPS supervisors and CPS line staff. While DYA's focus would be on assisting with addressing the backlog, she also wants to ensure new cases are being addressed as well.

She said with every new case that comes in, a DYA social services supervisor assigns them right away.

She said in the first week, as they were gathering information and getting accustomed to the system, they were able to vet 90 cases.

In the second week, they were up to 150 cases and with the volunteers who started this week, they're up to more than 200 cases.

"So we're actually moving at a good pace," she said, noting that's just part of the work that has to be done, but both DYA and CPS are working together. Brennan added that she and her team will also be making recommendations on what to do to avoid this situation again in the future.

Brennan also noted that DYA and CPS are longtime partners whose "overarching goal is improved outcomes for children, youth and families."