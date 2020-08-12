About 75 to 80 in-office early voters, on average, have been showing up nearly daily at the Guam Election Commission to vote before the primary Election Day. And the number of in-office early voters could reach 1,000 by Wednesday or Thursday.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the number of early voters was at 907, according to GEC.

They've been trying to vote early so they can avoid a long line or a crowd, and therefore help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said the numbers could further increase toward the end of the month, closer to the Aug. 29 primary election.

"We've taken out kinks in the process. We wish more people will come and take advantage of the early-voting process," she said.

Voters can make an appointment to vote early by calling GEC at 477-9791, or they can walk in from 4-7 p.m.

Since July 30, the daily number of early voters on weekdays ranged from 77 to 102, and from 49 to 78 on half-day Saturdays.

A new law expanded early voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Kelly Marsh, the main author of the expanded early voting bill that became law, will be voting on Aug. 18, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted women the right to vote, her office said.

54,126 registered voters

Guam has 54,126 registered voters as of July 31, and GEC said it could reach 55,000.

Voter registration temporarily closes on Aug. 19, or 10 days before the primary election.

Pangelinan said voter registration resumes on Aug. 31, in time for the general election.

Aug. 19 also marks the deadline to file preliminary primary election campaign contributions and expenditures reports. The final reports are due Sept. 14, and supplemental reports by Oct. 28.