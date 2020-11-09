A 73-year-old man, who was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Sunday, died early Monday morning and is the island's 90th COVID-19- related death, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient had underlying health conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was a known positive case, the government stated.

“The loss of a loved one always comes too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you mourn,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “The tragedy of COVID-19 is in its isolation--how it keeps families apart when their comfort is needed the most. However, that does not have to be our reality. If we come together and remain committed, we can end this pandemic.”