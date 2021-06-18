911 system fails, again

For an hour on Thursday morning, the emergency 911 system had an outage that affected mobile phone customers.

The outage was reported at 9:16 a.m. and lasted until 10:21 am., phone service provider GTA confirmed.

While wireless calls to 911 were impacted, there was a portion of GTA landline subscribers who could still call 911, according to the company in a statement.

GTA systems in place are designed with redundancy built in, according to the company.

GTA is trying to find out why the system went down.

"We are still investigating the incident," according to GTA. "We know where the problem occurred, and we restored functionality on that specific device but are still investigating the cause of the issue and whether a faulty piece of hardware needs to be replaced. We want to assure the community that we fully mobilized our teams to ensure services were restored right away and thank everyone for their patience as we worked to resolve it."

The incident on Thursday was at least the third outage of the emergency 911 system in recent years.

When the 911 outage occurred Thursday, as it did on Dec. 24, 2019 and Nov. 16, 2017, island residents who could not get through while attempting to call 911 were advised to head to their nearest fire station or police precinct.

And while the Guam Fire Department stated the most recent outage occurred on the phone service provider side, the event brought to the surface the local government's many years of delayed efforts to replace the emergency 911 system that's more than two decades old.

A performance audit of the GovGuam 911 system, being run by GFD, points to how old the system was in a report released as far back as October 2010.

GFD has been trying to replace its aging Motorola Centralink 2000 E-911 system that was installed back in 1999.

By December 2019, just before the onset of the pandemic, GovGuam still had not installed a new 911 system and the process of choosing a contractor was still underway.

In May 2019, the Leon Guerrero administration repaid $3.8 million that had been shifted from the E-911 system funds by the Calvo administration to other GovGuam expenses.

The process of selecting a vendor or contractor that will install an updated emergency 911 system is at the "pre-award" phase, according to GFD on Thursday.

It will be at least a year of waiting for the new system to come online from the time a contract is awarded for the new emergency 911 system, according to GFD in the recent budget hearing.

GFD spokeswoman Cherika Chargualaf said the delays were mostly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.