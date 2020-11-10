91st COVID-19-related fatality on Guam was 37-year-old man

Guam’s 91st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 37-year-old man with no known underlying health conditions. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 3 and was a known positive case.

"On behalf of the people of Guam, we send our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family and friends. May the love and support from those near you bring you some comfort in this most difficult of time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "In moments of grief, we are told that with time, our hearts will be healed and our wounds will be bound. However, as we learned from this pandemic, time is a luxury we do not have. Instead, let us go forth with the commitment to do good by others and for each other."