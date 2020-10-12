There were an additional 92 new COVID-19 cases over three days, Oct. 9-11, the Joint Information Center reported on Monday.

These additional cases were reported by local clinics on Monday. Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 89 cases for the same time frame - for a three-day total of 181 cases.

This raises the total number of cases to 3,170 since testing starting in March.

The government is also reporting 60 COVID-19 related fatalities. There are 921 people in active isolation and 2,189 who've completed active isolation. Of those cases, 2,890 are classified as civilians and 280 are military service members.

The breakdown of the daily totals, to include DPHSS and private clinics, are:

• Oct. 9: 107

• Oct. 10: 50

• Oct. 11: 24

GDOE employee tests positive

On Monday, Oct. 12, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that one employee from Finegayan Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. This case was identified through contact tracing efforts, according to the JIC.

The school will remain open and areas of the campus will be identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. Employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will continue uninterrupted.