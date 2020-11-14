92nd, 93rd deaths linked to COVID-19

Guam’s 93rd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City at 12:06 p.m. Friday. The patient was a 59-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center. He was a known COVID-19 case.

“With the passing of another individual because of COVID-19, the troubles of our hearts are enlarged. May his family accept our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We are told that those whose spirits are crushed will be saved. Let us not wait for that day — instead, let us go forth with determination to win the battle against this virus.”

Guam’s 92nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital about 5:36 a.m. Friday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 69-year-old man with underlying conditions compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 8 and was a known positive case.

New cases

Results for tests run on Nov. 12 at the Department of Corrections, on 143 prisoners and 15 staff, show 95 people tested positive, said DOC Deputy Director Robert Camacho.

Of the 95, two are detainees and two are Department of Corrections officers at the Hagåtña Detention Facility, Camacho said.

DOC's Mangilao prison compound and Hagåtña jail have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, prompting DOC to consider releasing inmates who are eligible.

As of Thursday night, Camacho said DOC has 41 quarantined employees and 43 employees who are positive and in isolation. There are 93 prisoners who have tested positive and also are in isolation, he said.

A Guam Department of Education employee also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the latest among dozens of COVID-19 cases in GDOE.

As of Friday, there have been a total of 5,924 officially reported cases of COVID-19. Seventy-four new cases were added on Friday night, according to JIC.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at 671-647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed or who are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.