92nd death linked to COVID-19

The Joint Information Center reported that Guam’s 92nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital (GMH) at approximately 5:36 a.m. The patient was a 69-year-old male with underlying conditions compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 8 and was a known positive case.

“With the passing of another individual because of COVID-19, the troubles of our hearts are enlarged. May his family accept our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. “We are told that those whose spirits are crushed will be saved. Let us not wait for that day—instead let us go forth with determination to win the battle against this virus.”

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.