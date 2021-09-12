Just before midnight Saturday, Speaker Therese Terlaje announced the budget bill passed by senators on Aug. 31 is now Public Law 36-54.

"Now that the FY 2022 budget has lapsed into law, it is time for the administration to implement the priorities in the $937 million budget set forth by the Legislature," the Speaker stated in a press release.

The governor had 10 days to act on the bill, signing it, vetoing the bill in whole or vetoing certain provisions. The governor may also take no action thus allowing the bill to become law - which is the case here.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero acknowledged the Legislature's work but noted several grievances with the budget, including a lockbox of an anticipated $20 million surplus for tax refunds, and the failure to grant “enhanced appropriations” to some agencies.

“Simply, the Legislature could have, and should have, done more,” the governor wrote in her letter to the Speaker.

The governor, in her letter to Terlaje criticized the Legislature's decision to put $20 million of estimated Fiscal 2021 surplus in a lock box for tax refunds.

“This bill further includes an amendment increasing the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Act’s provision for tax refunds to reflect and lockbox an anticipated $20 million surplus rather than simply agree to my administration’s request to increase the provision,” the governor wrote. “This measure is premature at best and reckless at worst. Initial internal projections regarding an anticipated surplus should not be acted upon until reported numbers clear the audit process, which will not be completed until May 2022, at the earliest.”

Terlaje’s press release, in response reiterated her concerns that the budget was constructed “with no information from the administration regarding how $600 million in American Rescue Plan funds will be used to move our island forward during this pandemic and supplement the FY 2022 budget.”

She said the Fiscal 2022 budget bill, prioritizes current FY 2021 revenues for tax refunds, including money received from Section 30 and other taxes. She said this is in contrast to the initial FY22 substitute bill that reduced the General Fund amount presented for refunds.

“I want the people’s money returned to them now when they need it,” Terlaje stated. “It is the Legislature that has mandated through budgets that refunds are a priority and the Legislature should not go back on that policy now especially with all of the federal funds the administration is currently holding and the additional funds it is expecting. We should pay refunds faster with what we can control and no longer hold on to people’s refunds. There is no excuse to lag behind other jurisdictions in returning the people’s money to them.”